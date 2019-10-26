Lucas doubles up LaBrae

Top ranked Lucas in Region 25 gets by LaBrae on the road

Ethan Sauder ran for 199 yards on 13 rushes

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae falls to 3-6 after dropping tonight’s contest to Region 25’s top-team Lucas 28-14. The Cubs (8-1) have won six in a row since losing a 1-point decision to Northmor (14-13) back on September 13.

The Vikings’ Devin Carter ran for 133 of the team’s 197 yards on the ground. Dominic Harris also picked up 64 stripes as well. LaBrae featured three different players to throw at least 2 passes (Dominic Harris, Devin Carter, Tre’Von Drake). Nathaniel Ostas caught 3 passes for 48 yards.

The Cubs’ Logan Niswander and Ethan Sauder each scored twice. Niswander gained 70 yards on 4 carries (2 TDs). He also completed his only pass for 11 yards to Tristen Arnold. Ethan Sauder was one yard shy of 200 on the ground. He had 13 rushes and scored twice.

Lucas will finish up the regular season schedule by hosting Lima Central Catholic. LaBrae will be travel to Crestview next Friday to play their last league game.

SCORING CHART

Lucas, 28-14

First Quarter

La – Devin Carter, 6-yard TD run (La 7-0, 4:39)

Lu – Ethan Sauder, 59-yard TD run (T 7-7, 2:55)

Second Quarter

Lu – Logan Niswander, 1-yard TD run (Lu 14-7, 9:51)

Third Quarter

Lu – Logan Niswander, 59-yard TD run (Lu 21-7, 11:15)

Fourth Quarter

Lu – Ethan Sauder, 4-yard TD run (Lu 28-7, 11:03)

La – Justin Rutherford, 3-yard TD catch from Tre’von Drake (Lu 28-14, 6:49)

AAC Blue Tier Standings

Brookfield – 5-0

Champion – 4-1

Crestview – 4-1

LaBrae – 2-3

Liberty – 2-4

Campbell Memorial – 1-4

Newton Falls – 0-5