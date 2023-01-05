COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Fletcher Loyer made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 11 seconds left and No. 1 Purdue bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 71-69 victory over No. 24 Ohio State.



The Boilermakers (14-1, 3-1 Big Ten) trailed 69-66 with 41 seconds remaining after Ohio State’s Sean McNeil made a 3-pointer.



Zach Edey responded with a bucket on the other end, and Purdue forced a turnover on the Buckeyes’ next possession.



After Loyer’s 3, the Boilermakers defended Ohio State’s final possession and Brice Sensabaugh’s final shot didn’t get off in time.