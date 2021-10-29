Lowry, Canfield moving on to round two

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Cardinals are moving on following a 42-14 victory over NDCL Friday night in the opening round of the Division III playoffs.

Broc Lowry had the first three touchdowns for the Cardinals in the game (one passing, two rushing) including a 93-yard run to give Canfield their opening lead of the game midway through the first quarter.

Mike Crawford also added two rushing touchdowns for the Cardinals in the win.

Canfield (10-1) will take on Hubbard (10-1) in round two.