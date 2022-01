LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville junior Anthony Lacente notched his 1,000th career point in the Rockets’ 55-40 win over McDonald Saturday.

Watch the above video for highlights from the game.

Vinny Ballone lead the Rockets with 16 points. Lacente finished with 15.

McDonald’s Greg Constantino lead all scorers with 19, netting six three-pointers.

Lowellville improves to 12-3 on the season. McDonald drops to 5-10.