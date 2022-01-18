LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lowellville boys basketball team grabbed a win over Columbiana Tuesday night 59-49 at Lowellville High School.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

Columbiana controlled the pace for the majority of the first half, taking a 31-29 lead into the half.

But in the 3rd quarter, the Rockets outscored the Clippers 18-3 to take the lead and never looked back.

Vinny Ballone led Lowellville with 21 points while Anthony Lucente added 13.

For Columbiana, Nick Million had a game-high 24 points while Ian Less had 10.

The Clippers fall to 6-7 on the season while Lowellville improves to 9-2.