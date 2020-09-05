Lowellville vs. McDonald

McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rockets and Blue Devils square off in a heated matchup Friday night.

Scoring started early and often in the game and began with McDonald’s Dom Schadl keepingn it himself and running it in from 5-yards out putting the Blue Devils on the board first.

The Rockets didn’t wait long to respond, and they did so with a big 63-yard pass to put Lowellville on the board. However, they only walk away with six points. McDonald holds onto the lead 7-6.

McDonald responds as Schadl get in the action again, this time hooking up with Logan Hawk – extending the lead for the Blue Devils 14-6. McDonald added to that before halftime going up 28-6.