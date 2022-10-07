McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Vinny Ballone threw two touchdown passes and ran for another Friday night as the Lowellville Rockets defeated McDonald 36-13 Friday night.

Lowellville (8-0) will visit Mineral Ridge in week nine. McDonald (2-6) will host Waterloo.

Marcus Dubos and Santino Rivera-Ocasio got the scoring going early with each finding the endzone with rushing scores.

Then it was Big 22 candidate Ballone getting into the action, finding Brady Bunofsky with a touchdown pass, then scrambling for a touchdown run himself.

William Van Meter’s touchdown run put the Blue Devils on the board early in the second half.

Ballone and Bunofsky connected again late in the third for the Rockets.

Michael Woloschak also added in a score in the fourth quarter for the Blue Devils.