Lowellville upsets #2 Sebring; Lucente scores 29

Lowellville has won 3 of their last 4 games

Lowellville Rockets basketball

Trojans ranked in Top 10 for 1st time since February 2005

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – The day after Sebring entered the top 10 of the AP poll for the first time in fifteen years – Lowellville knocked off the #2 Trojans 75-69. The Rockets were led by Anthony Lucente (29) and Cole Bunofsky (21) who combined for 50 points.

Lowellville (6-4) – which had just lost to Western Reserve (56-41) on Friday which had dropped 4 in a row previously – will return home for the first time since December 20 on Friday. The Rockets will meet Jackson-Milton.

For Sebring – who fell for the first time (9-1) – were paced by Gabe Lanzer’s 34 points and 7 rebounds. Jake Hunter added 9 points. Dylan Johnson ad Carson Rouse scored 8 points apiece. The Trojans will face #8 ranked McDonald on MyYTV’s Game of the Week this Friday.

