Lowellville tries to move up the league rankings

QB Jake Rotz leaves after starting the last 4 years

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville is in search of their second winning season (2013: 6-5) in the past 16 years. The Rockets will not have a couple of their more experienced pieces in place this coming fall. However, coach Doug Velasquez hopes to turn his program around. In each of the last two years – there has been an uptick in the league wins (2016: 0 to 2 in 2017 and 3 last year).

Lowellville Rockets

Head Coach: Doug Velasquez, 4th season (7-22)

2018 record (MVAC): 3-7 (3-4), 5th place

Five Key Points

1.Over the last 9 years, Lowellville has finished 3rd or higher in the league standings just once (2012: tied for second in ITCL Lower)

2.Rockets last won a game where the opponent scored 28-points or more on September 19, 2014 (0-29 since)

3.Just once in the past 13 years has Lowellville averaged more points scored than points allowed (2012: 23.7 to 20.7)

4.Last league title came in 2002 (ICL)

5.Rockets have lost their last 5 home openers. Last home opening win came against Youngstown Christian (21-19) in 2013.

Offense

Scoring Offense: 15.9 (41st in Area)

Rushing Offense: 136.9

Passing Offense: 71.4

Total Offense: 208.3

…In each of the past four seasons, the Rockets’ offense has averaged 13.4 points during their 39 game stretch (9-30). Just to put that in context, over the course of the last 13 years, they’ve been able to top 20-points per game per season just four times (2007: 20.9; 2012: 23.7; 2013: 22.1; 2014: 28.2). Scoring hasn’t been easy to come by. Last year, junior Cole Bunofsky gained 64 yards on the ground (5.3 average) and completed 8 of 19 passes for 156 yards. Junior Demetrius Chomzyck finished 3rd on the team in rushing (226 yards) as he was the top pass catcher for the Rockets (13 catches, 78 yards).

The team must replace their 4-year quarterback Jake Rotz (323 passing yards), Joe Ballone (453 rushing yards), Matt Hvisdak (235 passing yards, 249 rushing yards, 89 receiving yards) and Micah Mamula-Zarlingo (211 receiving yards, 3 TDs).

Defense

Scoring Defense: 31.5 (45th in Area)

Total Defense: 273.2

…Fifteen straight years of allowing the opposition to tally 20-points or more per game in a season. That figure dates back to 2003, when the defense topped the area in scoring (8.0 ppg). Three of the last 4 seasons have seen Lowellville allow 31-points or more (2015: 40.8; 2016: 41.0; 2018: 31.5).

The Rockets will have their hands full as they attempt to replace players at every level including Will Enyeart (92.5 tackles, 10 TFL), Dylan Durkin (28 tackles, 7 TFL) and Evan Zupko (20.5 tackles). Senior Michael Donatelli (32.5 tackles, 7 TFL), junior Cole Bunofsky (13 tackles) and sophomore Anthony Lucido (23.5 tackles, 6.5 TFL) will all be back in 2019.

Schedule

Aug. 30 – at Lisbon

Sept. 6 – Windham

Sept. 13 – Richmond Heights

Sept. 20 – Springfield

Sept. 27 – at Sebring

Oct. 4 – Mineral Ridge

Oct. 11 – Jackson-Milton

Oct. 18 – at Western Reserve

Oct. 25 – McDonald

Nov. 1 – at Waterloo