Lowellville to play varsity football home games at Struthers High School

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lowellville Varsity football team will be playing home games at Struthers High School.

The change will happen during weeks 1, 3, 5 and possibly 7, according to a letter posted by the district’s athletic director on Lowellville School District’s website.

The first game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, August 27 at Struthers High School. All tickets will be presale only, beginning Monday, August 24 until 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 25.

Tickets won’t be sold at the stadium and are only available to family, household members and loved ones.

The allotment for home tickets is as follows:

4 Tickets Per Football Family

3 Tickets Per Band/Cheer/Danceline Family Grades 8-12

2 Tickets Per Band Family Grade 7

A handout was sent out to the high school and junior high volleyball teams regarding ticket passes for their games.

All ticket information regarding all levels of football and volleyball will be posted on the District and athletic website on Saturday, August 22, according to the letter.