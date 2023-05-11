A signing ceremony was held at Lowellville High School on Thursday afternoon.

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville senior Anthony Lucente officially signed to continue his football career in the college ranks at the University of Mount Union.

Last fall, Lucente piled up 37 receptions for 568 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Rockets.

He helped lead Lowellville to a record of 11-1 and a trip to the postseason.

Lucente was also a basketball standout at Lowellville, leading the Rockets in scoring with an average of 17 points per game.

For his efforts, he was named a member of the WKBN Boys Starting 5 Class of 2023.