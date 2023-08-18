COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville converted a game-winning two-point conversion in overtime to seal up a 22-21 victory over Columbiana in week one.

Michael Ballone connected with Matthew Lucido for the conversion, helping the Rockets complete the rally from a 14-point deficit.

Late in the fourth quarter, down by 7, Ballone completed a long touchdown pass to Lucido tying the game 14-14, sending it to overtime.

On the first possession of overtime, Columbiana’s Liam Surgenavic carried it in for a touchdown, giving the Clippers a 21-14 lead.

On the ensuing Lowellville possession in OT, Ballone answered with a quarterback keeper for a score, cutting the deficit to one, setting up the game-winning play.

Lowellville (1-0) will host Campbell in week two. Columbiana (0-1) will visit McDonald.