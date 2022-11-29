LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – With 26 points in a 67-45 win over Crestview, Lowellville senior Vinny Ballone surpassed 1,000 career points with the Rockets.

Needing 14 points entering the season opener to reach the milestone, Ballone scored 13 in the first half, then reached the mark on a bucket at the beginning of the third quarter.

Ballone becomes the 14th Lowellville Rocket to score 1,000 points in both boys’ and girls’ basketball history.

Lowellville improved to 1-0 on the season and won’t play again until December 6 at Southeast.

Crestview drops to 0-1 but will get back to work again on Friday, December 2 at Jackson-Milton.