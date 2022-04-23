AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville sophomore Sophia Yon took first place in the 800m run and set a county record in the process at the Mahoning County Track and Field Championships on Saturday.

Yon ran the race in 2:20.61 which breaks a county record set back in 1982.

She was over 25 seconds faster than second place.

Jackson Milton’s Patty Metzler was the previous record holder with a time of 2:21.20.

She also captured first place in the 1600m earlier in the day.

Yon distanced herself from the field from the start, topping second place by over 19 seconds.