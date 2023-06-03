COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lowellville boys relay team finished as the state runner-up the Division III 4×100 Meter Relay on Saturday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.

The team consisting of Braylen Dabney, Vinny Ballone, Drew Modelski, Josh Pazel posted a time of 1:29.94 at the OHSAA State Track and Field Tournament.

The Rockets barely missed out on the top spot in the event, with first-place Allen East finishing with a time of 1:29.57.

With the second place finish, Lowellville earned eight points as a team.