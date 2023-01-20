LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville senior Vinny Ballone will continue his academic and athletic career at Youngstown State University.

The Rocket’s quarterback made the announcement on social media Friday.

Ballone passed for 3,360 yards this past season, rushed for 453 yards and accounted for 58 total touchdowns while leading Lowellville to 11 wins and a berth in the Division VII playoffs.

He will graduate as the school’s all-time leading passer with 8,689 career yards and 124 career touchdowns. Ballone broke six school records during his high school career and was twice named a member of the WKBN Big 22.