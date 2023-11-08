LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville record-setter Sophia Yon officially signed her letter of intent to run at Purdue University during Wednesday’s early signing period.

Hear from Yon on her decision to head to the Big Ten and the feeling of the day.

During her time as a Rocket, Yon broke the 40-year-old Mahoning County record in the 800-meter run as a sophomore.

Since then, Yon has run even faster, with a personal best of 2:18, while also earning state qualifications in the 800 and 1600 meter run.

In addition to track, Yon recently finished all-state in Division III in cross country this past season.