STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Brady Bunofsky’s two-run single in the sixth inning gave Lowellville the lead for good as the Rockets prevailed in a wild 18-14 victory over Windham on Tuesday.

Trailing 14-13 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Bunofsky’s single was the difference. Bunofsky finished by collecting three hits and driving in four runs.

Dylan Okular registered the win for the Rockets as Bunofsky earned the save after recording the final three outs.

For the game, Lowellville closed out the night with twelve hits. Bunofsky, Tino Rivera-Ocasio and Kevin Johnson all had multiple hits for the Rockets.

Windham finished with 11 hits from the plate.

Lowellville (5-10) will now be matched against Mathews on Thursday in the sectional championship round.