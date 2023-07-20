LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Last fall, Lowellville tied a school record for most wins in a season with 11.

Despite losing record-breaking quarterback Vinny Ballone to graduation, the Rockets are expecting their run of success to continue.

“The good thing about that is we have confidence,” Head Coach Andrew Mamula said. “You know, sometimes I think it borders on arrogance down here with our kids and we’re trying to humble them because it’s… you haven’t done it yet.”

“A lot of people I don’t think think we’re going to be as good as what we think we can be,” added senior wide receiver Matt Lucido. “I think we’re going to come back and be better, if not better than last year.”

For that to happen, the Rockets are counting on senior quarterback Michael Ballone to step up. He takes the reins from his cousin Vinny, bringing a new look to the position.

“I’m fast, and no one’s going to take that away from me,” Ballone said. “So I’m really explosive and I don’t think teams are going to be ready for what I’m bringing to the table this year.”

The Rocket coaching staff is excited about what Ballone brings to the position.

“He’s not 6-foot-5, you know. But, at the same point, he has a different skill set,” Mamula said. “You know, he’s going to be an option quarterback for us. He’s going to run a little bit more. But at the same point, we’re not going to abandon the passing game because he’s an accurate passer, especially, you know, short passing game, mid-range passing game. That’s his strength.”

During the 2022 season, Lowellville averaged 43.3 points per game.

“I think we can be just as explosive as last year,” predicted Lucido. “I mean, we got key pieces coming back, new stuff that we’re implementing in. So it [will] be different, but I think it’ll be just as explosive.”

Now entering his fourth season as head coach, Mamula has high expectations for his experienced defense, which returns eight starters from a year ago.

“We’re going to get 11 guys there, so we play fast, we play physical,” Mamula said. “It’s something that, you know, I think we’re going to take another step this year.”

Lowellville will kick off the 2023 season on Friday, Aug. 18 on the road at Columbiana.

“I’m excited,” admitted Ballone. “There’s a target on our back this year and I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

“We don’t care about individual records,” explained Mamula. “We don’t care about regular season success. It’s… we want to take that next step, and I think as a program, we have the people here to do it.”