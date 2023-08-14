LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Below is the 2023 volleyball schedule for Lowellville High School:

Schedule

Aug. 21 – at Jackson-Milton

Aug. 22 – Springfield

Aug. 23 – Mathews

Aug. 24 – Sebring

Aug. 28 – Campbell Memorial

Sept. 5 – Mineral Ridge

Sept. 6 – at Western Reserve

Sept. 7 – Waterloo

Sept. 12 – at McDonald

Sept. 14 – at Springfield

Sept. 19 – at Sebring

Sept. 20 – Mathews

Sept. 21 – Jackson-Milton

Sept. 25 – at Cardinal Mooney

Sept. 26 – Western Reserve

Sept. 27 – at Mineral Ridge

Oct. 2 – Liberty

Oct. 3 – at Waterloo

Oct. 5 – McDonald

Oct. 9 – Bloomfield

Oct. 10 – Southington Chalker

Lowellville High School

Nickname: The Rockets

Colors: Navy Blue and Gold

School address: 52 Rocket Place; Lowellville, Ohio 44436

