LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Below is the 2023 volleyball schedule for Lowellville High School:
Schedule
Aug. 21 – at Jackson-Milton
Aug. 22 – Springfield
Aug. 23 – Mathews
Aug. 24 – Sebring
Aug. 28 – Campbell Memorial
Sept. 5 – Mineral Ridge
Sept. 6 – at Western Reserve
Sept. 7 – Waterloo
Sept. 12 – at McDonald
Sept. 14 – at Springfield
Sept. 19 – at Sebring
Sept. 20 – Mathews
Sept. 21 – Jackson-Milton
Sept. 25 – at Cardinal Mooney
Sept. 26 – Western Reserve
Sept. 27 – at Mineral Ridge
Oct. 2 – Liberty
Oct. 3 – at Waterloo
Oct. 5 – McDonald
Oct. 9 – Bloomfield
Oct. 10 – Southington Chalker
Lowellville High School
Nickname: The Rockets
Colors: Navy Blue and Gold
School address: 52 Rocket Place; Lowellville, Ohio 44436
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11 p.m. and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
If you have corrections to the LHS volleyball schedule, please contact support.