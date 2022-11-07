LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A year ago, Lowellville came away with a double-overtime thriller against Badger to win the sectional. The Rockets, this year, must replace Samantha Moore (12 ppg, 5 rpg), from their 11-win team. Of Lowellville’s 14-losses, seven were decided by 9-points or less.

The team leader in scoring (13), assists (4.3), steals (3) and three-point shooting (36%) Savannah Procick returns for her senior season. She’ll be joined by Lily Vari-Coppola (5.0 ppg, 6.5 rpg), Francesca Lellio (7.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg) and Averi Shumaker (2.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg) as starters. Look for juniors Serinna Tych (3.0 ppg, 3 rpg) and Isabella Willrich to get plenty of opportunities as well as sophomore Alyssa Kuzan. Other sophomores who’ll be in contention to make contributions this season will be Morgan Lewis, Jocelyn DelSignore and Michelle Cavna.

Coach Lisa Modelski states, “We’re playing in a well-rounded and competitive MVAC Scarlet Division with [senior-laden] teams this year. Our non-league schedule will be competitive as we’re hoping it’ll prepare us for league and tournament play.”

Modelski adds, “Expectations are high for this veteran team. We’re looking to change things up on the defensive end and use our speed with on-ball pressure. Coming off a strong summer, eleven girls on [the] roster should be be able to work into quality minutes. Size is always an issue but speed will be our best chance to be competitive against taller teams.”

Lowellville begins the season at home versus Campbell Memorial on November 18.

Lowellville Rockets

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Lisa Modelski

2021-22 Record: 11-14 (4-10), MVAC Scarlet Tier

2021-22 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Bristol (69-33) in District Semifinal

2021-22 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 46.6

Scoring Defense: 44.3

Rebounding: 27.0

2021-22 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Savannah Procick, 13.0

Rebounding: Lily Vari-Coppola, 6.5

Assists: Savannah Procick, 4.3

Steals: Savannah Procick, 3.0

2022-23 Schedule

Nov. 18 – Campbell Memorial

Nov. 22 – at Bristol

Nov. 28 – at Columbiana

Dec. 1 – Crestview

Dec. 8 – Waterloo

Dec. 12 – at Jackson-Milton

Dec. 15 – Western Reserve

Dec. 19 – at Springfield

Dec. 22 – at Lordstown

Dec. 29 – Maplewood

Jan. 2 – at McDonald

Jan. 5 – Sebring

Jan. 7 – at Warren JFK

Jan. 9 – at Mineral Ridge

Jan. 12 – at Waterloo

Jan. 19 – Jackson-Milton

Jan. 23 – at Western Reserve

Jan. 26 – Springfield

Jan. 30 – McDonald

Feb. 2 – at Sebring

Feb. 6 – Mineral Ridge

Feb. 9 – East