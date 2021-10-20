Lowellville High School Basketball Schedules

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Lowellville High School basketball games:
2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule
Nov. 30 – at Crestview
Dec. 3 – at Girard
Dec. 7 – Southeast
Dec. 10 – at Heartland Christian
Dec. 14 – Jackson-Milton
Dec. 17 – at Western Reserve
Dec. 21 – Springfield
Dec. 28 (TBA) – vs. Campbell Memorial (at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse)
Jan. 4 – McDonald
Jan. 7 – at Sebring
Jan. 11 – Mineral Ridge
Jan. 14 – Waterloo
Jan. 18 – Columbiana
Jan. 21 – at Jackson-Milton
Jan. 25 – Western Reserve
Jan. 28 – at Springfield
Feb. 1 – at McDonald
Feb. 4 – Sebring
Feb. 8 – at Mineral Ridge
Feb. 11 – at Waterloo
Feb. 15 – at Warren JFK
Feb. 18 – Leetonia
2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule
Nov. 22 – Mathews
Nov. 29 – at Campbell Memorial
Dec. 2 – at Crestview
Dec. 9 – at Waterloo
Dec. 13 – Jackson-Milton
Dec. 16 – at Western Reserve
Dec. 20 – Springfield
Dec. 27 – at Heartland Christian
Jan. 3 – McDonald
Jan. 6 – at Sebring
Jan. 10 – Mineral Ridge
Jan. 13 – Waterloo
Jan. 20 – at Jackson-Milton
Jan. 24 – Western Reserve
Jan. 27 – at Springfield
Jan. 31 – at McDonald
Feb. 3 – Sebring
Feb. 5 – at Wellsville
Feb. 7 – at Mineral Ridge
Feb. 10 – Lisbon
Feb. 12 – Warren JFK
Lowellville Local High School
Nickname: The Rockets
Colors: Navy Blue and Gold
School address: 52 Rocket Pl, Lowellville, OH 44436
