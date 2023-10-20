LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville forced a three-way tie at the top of the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference – Scarlet Tier Friday night with a 27-13 victory over Springfield.

With the win, Lowellville improved to 5-1 in the conference, matching the record of Springfield as well as Western Reserve.

The Rockets finish the regular season with a 9-1 record while Springfield falls to 7-3.

Both teams will now have to wait for the official word on their Division VII, Region 25 playoff matchups. Entering Friday, Springfield was ranked #4, with Lowellville at #9.