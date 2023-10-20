LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville forced a three-way tie at the top of the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference – Scarlet Tier Friday night with a 27-13 victory over Springfield.
With the win, Lowellville improved to 5-1 in the conference, matching the record of Springfield as well as Western Reserve.
The Rockets finish the regular season with a 9-1 record while Springfield falls to 7-3.
Both teams will now have to wait for the official word on their Division VII, Region 25 playoff matchups. Entering Friday, Springfield was ranked #4, with Lowellville at #9.
Get updated high school football scores throughout the season on the WKBN scores page.
Track the latest conference battles on the WKBN high school football standings page.
You can also watch interviews and get player profiles from some of the best players in the Valley by visiting the WKBN Big 22 page.