Lowellville grabs road win over Struthers

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) - Lowellville went on the road and got the best of Struthers Tuesday night, grabbing a 55-48 win over the Wildcats.

It is the Rockets' third-straight win to close the regular season.

Struthers had a 4-point lead at the half but was outscored 12-5 in the fourth quarter which proved to be the difference.

Lowellville improves to 16-6 on the year.