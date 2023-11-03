BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Sixth-seeded Lowellville (11-1) defeated third-seeded Western Reserve (9-3) 32-7 Friday night in the Division VII, Region 25 Playoffs.

The win avenges a loss to the Blue Devils from earlier this season.

Santino Rivera-ocasio was the star of the game, scoring four touchdowns for the Rockets while also adding a two-point conversion.

The Rockets now move on to play two-seeded Danville who defeated Springfield.