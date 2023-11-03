BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Sixth-seeded Lowellville (11-1) defeated third-seeded Western Reserve (9-3) 32-7 Friday night in the Division VII, Region 25 Playoffs.
Watch the video above for extended highlights from the game.
The win avenges a loss to the Blue Devils from earlier this season.
Santino Rivera-ocasio was the star of the game, scoring four touchdowns for the Rockets while also adding a two-point conversion.
The Rockets now move on to play two-seeded Danville who defeated Springfield.
Get updated high school football scores throughout the season on the WKBN scores page.
Track the latest conference battles on the WKBN high school football standings page.
You can also watch interviews and get player profiles from some of the best players in the Valley by visiting the WKBN Big 22 page.