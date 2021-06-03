Lowellville football standout to play college football close to home

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville standout student athlete and recent graduate Cole Bunofsky has signed as a preferred walk-on for the Youngstown State University Football program.

Bunofsky was a four-year letterman for the Rockets.

Last season he caught 55 passes for 835 yards and 11 touchdowns. He averaged 15.2 yards per catch and helped the Rockets to an average of 29.6 points per game, the most since 2002.

Defensively he tallied three interceptions.

During his senior year, he was named First Team All Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference.

He also was tabbed First Team All Northeast Ohio District, and Honorable Mention All-Ohio.