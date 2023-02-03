SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – With a 57-28 win on the road at Sebring, Lowellville extended their win streak to eight games and secured a conference championship.

This marks the second-longest win streak of the season after the Rockets started the year with a nine-game win streak.

The Rockets would jump out to an early 19-6 lead in the second quarter after seven straight points from Anthony Lucente and would never turn back in the 29-point win.

Sebring drops to 11-9 after the loss and 5-6 in conference play.

With the win streak now up to eight games, Lowellville sits at 17-1 on the season and a perfect 12-0 in conference play.