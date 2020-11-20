Lowellville expects a bounceback year with all starters returning

Lowellville Rockets
Coach: Matt Olson
2019-20 record: 13-12 (4-10, MVAC)
Returning starters: Seniors – Cole Bunofsky and John Michaels. Sophomores – Vinny Ballone, Brady Bunofsky and Anthony Lucente.
“We’re returning all of our players from last season,” Coach Olson said. “This season may come down to who is the healthiest at the right time. We’re in unprecedented times, so it’s going to be a roller coaster ride. However, if we can stay healthy, we feel that we can compete with anyone on any given night given our experience, as long as we come ready to play.”
The Rockets return their three double-digit scorers — Anthony Lucente (15.3), Vinny Ballone (13.2) and Cole Bunofsky (10.8).
Lucente led the team in three-point percentage (33.8%) and rebounding (8.4). Ballone finished up with a 5.2 rebounding average and 2.5 assists.
The team also returns Brady Bunofsky (6.0 ppg), John Michaels (5.3 ppg), Kyle Miller and senior John Loshuk.
2019-20 Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Standings
Waterloo – 13-1 (24-2)
McDonald – 11-3 (22-4)
Springfield – 11-3 (18-7)
Sebring – 7-7 (15-9)
Mineral Ridge – 5-9 (9-15)
Lowellville – 4-10 (13-12)
Western Reserve – 3-11 (6-17)
Jackson-Milton – 2-12 (8-16)
2020-21 Schedule
Lowellville
Dec. 1 – at United
Dec. 4 – Springfield
Dec. 8 – McDonald
Dec. 11 – at Mineral Ridge
Dec. 15 – at Sebring
Dec. 18 – Waterloo
Dec. 22 – Heartland Christian
Dec. 29 – at Campbell Memorial
Jan. 5 – Warren JFK
Jan. 8 – Jackson-Milton
Jan. 12 – at Western Reserve
Jan. 15 – at Springfield
Jan. 19 – at Columbiana
Jan. 22 – at McDonald
Jan. 26 – Mineral Ridge
Jan. 29 – Sebring
Feb. 2 – East
Feb. 5 – at Waterloo
Feb. 9 – at Jackson-Milton
Feb. 12 – Western Reserve
Feb. 16 – Valley Christian
Feb. 19 – at East Palestine
