Lowellville expects a bounceback year with all starters returning

The Rockets have a trio of double-figure scorers from last year's bunch

Lowellville Rockets

Coach: Matt Olson

2019-20 record: 13-12 (4-10, MVAC)

Returning starters: Seniors – Cole Bunofsky and John Michaels. Sophomores – Vinny Ballone, Brady Bunofsky and Anthony Lucente.

“We’re returning all of our players from last season,” Coach Olson said. “This season may come down to who is the healthiest at the right time. We’re in unprecedented times, so it’s going to be a roller coaster ride. However, if we can stay healthy, we feel that we can compete with anyone on any given night given our experience, as long as we come ready to play.”

The Rockets return their three double-digit scorers — Anthony Lucente (15.3), Vinny Ballone (13.2) and Cole Bunofsky (10.8).

Lucente led the team in three-point percentage (33.8%) and rebounding (8.4). Ballone finished up with a 5.2 rebounding average and 2.5 assists.

The team also returns Brady Bunofsky (6.0 ppg), John Michaels (5.3 ppg), Kyle Miller and senior John Loshuk.

2019-20 Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Standings

Waterloo – 13-1 (24-2)

McDonald – 11-3 (22-4)

Springfield – 11-3 (18-7)

Sebring – 7-7 (15-9)

Mineral Ridge – 5-9 (9-15)

Lowellville – 4-10 (13-12)

Western Reserve – 3-11 (6-17)

Jackson-Milton – 2-12 (8-16)

2020-21 Schedule

Lowellville

Dec. 1 – at United

Dec. 4 – Springfield

Dec. 8 – McDonald

Dec. 11 – at Mineral Ridge

Dec. 15 – at Sebring

Dec. 18 – Waterloo

Dec. 22 – Heartland Christian

Dec. 29 – at Campbell Memorial

Jan. 5 – Warren JFK

Jan. 8 – Jackson-Milton

Jan. 12 – at Western Reserve

Jan. 15 – at Springfield

Jan. 19 – at Columbiana

Jan. 22 – at McDonald

Jan. 26 – Mineral Ridge

Jan. 29 – Sebring

Feb. 2 – East

Feb. 5 – at Waterloo

Feb. 9 – at Jackson-Milton

Feb. 12 – Western Reserve

Feb. 16 – Valley Christian

Feb. 19 – at East Palestine