Lowellville evens record; Ballone and Lucente score in double figures

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – After a narrow loss to Jackson-Milton on Friday, Lowellville rebounded to drop Sebring on the road – 46-39.

The Rockets (2-2) received 12 points from both Vinny Ballone and Anthony Lucente. Cole Bunofsky added 7 for Lowellville.

Next week, Lowellville will play host to Heartland Christian on Tuesday.

Sebring (1-3) has fallen in three straight contests since opening the season with a win over the Academy of Urban Scholars. Dylan Johnson took game-high honors by scoring 17 points, which included five 3-point baskets. Connor Shepherd added 8.

This Friday, the Trojans will take on Springfield.

