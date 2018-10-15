Lowellville boys' high school basketball schedule 2018-2019
The Rockets start their season on the road against the Bears
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) - Nov. 30 – at Leetonia, 7
Dec. 4 – at Campbell Memorial, 7
Dec. 11 – at Mineral Ridge, 7
Dec. 14 – Waterloo, 7
Dec. 18 – Western Reserve, 7
Dec. 21 – Sebring, 7
Dec. 28 – Lisbon, 7
Jan. 4 – at Jackson-Milton, 7
Jan. 8 – at Springfield, 7
Jan. 11 – at McDonald, 7
Jan. 15 – at United, 7
Jan. 18 – Mineral Ridge, 7
Jan. 22 – at Waterloo, 7
Jan. 25 – at Western Reserve, 7
Jan. 29 – at Sebring, 7
Feb. 1 – Jackson-Milton, 7
Feb. 2 – Chaney, 7
Feb. 5 – Springfield, 7
Feb. 8 – McDonald, 7
Feb. 12 – East Palestine, 7
Feb. 15 – Mathews, 7
Feb. 19 – at Struthers, 7
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
