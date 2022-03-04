STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lowellville boys basketball team fell 47-37 to St. Thomas Aquinas in the Division IV District Championship Friday night.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from Friday night’s game.

Junior Anthony Lucente finished with a game-high 22 points for Lowellville. The Rockets finish the season with a 20-5 overall record.

The Knights were led by Julius Kimbrough, who finished with 11.

Aquinas will advance to play Mathews in the Division IV Regional Semifinals next Tuesday at 8 p.m. at the Canton Fieldhouse.