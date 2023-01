LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville used a massive second half run to race past rival Springfield Friday night 46-22.

Watch the video above to see highlights and reaction from the game.

The two teams were tied at 19 at the half but the Rockets would go on a 21-0 run in the second half to take the lead and never look back.

Lowellville held the Tigers to just three points in the second half.

The win is the Rockets’ sixth-straight as they move to 15-1 on the year while Springfield drops to 8-7.