Lowellville baseball seeks contributions from a young roster in the tough-MVAC

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – “This season really is a clean slate after not playing last season,” says coach Dougherty. “We had a good offseason of workouts and fundamentals to hopefully combat the inexperience that we’re facing like a lot of teams.”
Lowellville welcomes back a trio of seniors – Francisco Rivera-Ocasio (1B), Michael Melillo (OF) and Cole Bunofsky (C) – and junior Justin Beeson (OF/P) to help lead the team into the 2021 season. The Rockets also will feature a couple of sophomores who will be counted on for significant contributions this season in Brady Bunofsky, Dylan Okular and Ricky Palumbo.
“We’re a young team overall,” states Dougherty. “The pitching staff is young but I expect them to be effective. The MVAC is a deep conference and our pitching will be key to us being competitive in it.”
Lowellville Rockets Baseball
Coach: Dan Dougherty
2019 Record: 13-10 (6-9), MVAC
2021 Schedule
Mar. 29 – at Campbell Memorial
Mar. 31 – at Springfield
Apr. 1 – Springfield
Apr. 5 – at Jackson-Milton
Apr. 6 – Jackson-Milton
Apr. 8 – East
Apr. 9 – Columbiana
Apr. 12 – Waterloo
Apr. 13 – at Waterloo
Apr. 15 – Leetonia
Apr. 17 – at Heartland Christian
Apr. 19 – Sebring
Apr. 20 – at Sebring
Apr. 22 – at McDonald
Apr. 23 – McDonald
Apr. 26 – at Mineral Ridge
Apr. 27 – Mineral Ridge
Apr. 29 – Liberty
May 1 – at Mathews
May 3 – Western Reserve
May 4 – at Western Reserve
May 6 – Heartland Christian
May 10 – Crestview
May 13 – at Columbiana
May 14 – Boardman