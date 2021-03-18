Lowellville baseball seeks contributions from a young roster in the tough-MVAC

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – “This season really is a clean slate after not playing last season,” says coach Dougherty. “We had a good offseason of workouts and fundamentals to hopefully combat the inexperience that we’re facing like a lot of teams.”

Lowellville welcomes back a trio of seniors – Francisco Rivera-Ocasio (1B), Michael Melillo (OF) and Cole Bunofsky (C) – and junior Justin Beeson (OF/P) to help lead the team into the 2021 season. The Rockets also will feature a couple of sophomores who will be counted on for significant contributions this season in Brady Bunofsky, Dylan Okular and Ricky Palumbo.

“We’re a young team overall,” states Dougherty. “The pitching staff is young but I expect them to be effective. The MVAC is a deep conference and our pitching will be key to us being competitive in it.”

Lowellville Rockets Baseball

Coach: Dan Dougherty

2019 Record: 13-10 (6-9), MVAC

2021 Schedule

Mar. 29 – at Campbell Memorial

Mar. 31 – at Springfield

Apr. 1 – Springfield

Apr. 5 – at Jackson-Milton

Apr. 6 – Jackson-Milton

Apr. 8 – East

Apr. 9 – Columbiana

Apr. 12 – Waterloo

Apr. 13 – at Waterloo

Apr. 15 – Leetonia

Apr. 17 – at Heartland Christian

Apr. 19 – Sebring

Apr. 20 – at Sebring

Apr. 22 – at McDonald

Apr. 23 – McDonald

Apr. 26 – at Mineral Ridge

Apr. 27 – Mineral Ridge

Apr. 29 – Liberty

May 1 – at Mathews

May 3 – Western Reserve

May 4 – at Western Reserve

May 6 – Heartland Christian

May 10 – Crestview

May 13 – at Columbiana

May 14 – Boardman