Lowellville avoids season sweep; cages the Blue Jays

Lowellville's next contest will take place Friday versus Leetonia

The Rockets finish the road schedule with a 5-4 mark

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville split their season series with Jackson-Milton tonight, 45-34. The Rockets had lost their January 10 meeting with the Jays – 49-43. Lowellville improves to 10-11 as they finish the MVAC slate with a 4-10 record.

Anthony Lucente tallied a game-high 16 points while Cole Bunofsky added 10 for the Rockets.

Jackson-Milton drops to 7-14. Cole Grope and Gavin Sahli scored 9 and 8 points respectively. The Blue Jays visit Mineral Ridge on Tuesday.

The Rockets close out their regular season next Friday against Leetonia.

2019-20 Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Standings

9 Waterloo – 12-1 (19-2)

Springfield – 11-3 (14-6)

McDonald – 10-3 (18-3)

Sebring – 7-6 (14-6)

Mineral Ridge – 5-9 (8-12)

Lowellville – 4-10 (10-11)

Western Reserve – 3-10 (6-15)

Jackson-Milton – 2-12 (7-14)