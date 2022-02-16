LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lowellville girls basketball team kept its season alive Wednesday night as the Rockets topped Mathews 33-23 in the Division IV playoffs.

Lowellville would carry a nine-point lead heading to the fourth quarter but the Mustangs were able to chip away, cutting the deficit down to six.

But in the end, the Rockets would be too much, holding Mathews to just five points in the fourth quarter.

Savannah Procick led the Rockets with 12 while Lily Vari Coppala had 11.

For Mathews, Bella Greenwood had nine points.

The win pushes Lowellville to the sectional final at Badger this Saturday at 1 p.m.