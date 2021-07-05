Lowe hits slam, Rays rally with 2 in 9th to beat Indians

From left to right, Tampa Bay Rays’ Mike Zunino, Yandy Diaz (2), Brandon Lowe and Ji-Man Choi (26) celebrate after Lowe’s grand slam off Cleveland Indians starter Logan Allen during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, July 5, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Lowe hit his first career grand slam in the second inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied with two runs in the ninth to beat the Cleveland Indians 9-8.

Wander Franco tied the game in the ninth with an RBI single, and Yandy Díaz ended it with a bases-loaded grounder to second.

Pete Fairbanks worked a scoreless ninth for the win.

Franmil Reyes homered and drove in five runs for the Indians, who have lost seven straight.

Indians All-Star third baseman José Ramírez was back in the starting lineup after missing three games with a sore left elbow and went 2 for 4.