CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield boys lacrosse team earned a win over their bitter rivals Poland 10-5 in the ‘Battle of 224’ on Thursday night.

“It feels really good,” says Canfield sophomore Santino Cooca.

“We always love the battle of 224 and I’m just really excited. We got out there and won. We started off with two losses and then today we beat our rival. So morale is high right now.”

Canfield scored seven goals in the first half and was able to hold Poland to just one second half goal.

“Our offense did a good job going to the goal and, you know, putting up the points and our defense did a good job keeping them down to a low, low point total,” said head coach Gordon Byrne.