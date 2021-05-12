Love scores 30, Cavs beat Celtics to end 11-game slide

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love, right, celebrates with Collin Sexton after Sexton scored during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 102-94. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) – Kevin Love scored a season-high 30 points, Collin Sexton added 28 and the Cleveland Cavaliers snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 102-94 win in their home finale over Boston.

It locked the Celtics into a spot in the NBA’s play-in tournament. The Celtics played without starters Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart due to injuries.

They had an outside chance to catch New York for the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference standings with only three games left.

But a loss to the lowly Cavs means the Celtics will be involved in the four-team play-in involving the Nos. 7-10 seeds. Jayson Tatum scored 29 to lead Boston.