Cleveland Cavaliers’ Collin Sexton, left, and Denver Nuggets’ Monte Morris battle for a loose ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Love hit the go-ahead basket with four minutes remaining

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Love scored 27 points, hitting the go-ahead basket with four minutes remaining, and the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers surprised the Denver Nuggets for the second time this season, 104-102 on Saturday night.

Collin Sexton also scored 27 points and Matthew Dellavedova had a career-high 14 assists to help Cleveland end a four-game losing streak.

Will Barton led Denver with 22 points. Gary Harris had 18, and Murray 17.