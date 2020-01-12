Love has 19 points, 15 rebounds, Cavs beat Nuggets, 111-103

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, front, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Jerami Grant defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Cavaliers held off a furious Denver rally to win their second straight

DENVER (AP) – Kevin Love had 19 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers over the Denver Nuggets 111-103.

Collin Sexton finished with 25 points and Tristan Thompson had 18 points and 13 rebounds for Cleveland.

The Cavaliers held off a furious Denver rally to win their second straight.

The Nuggets trailed by as many as 17 and were down 14 to start the fourth.

They then outscored the Cavaliers 25-10, led by Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, before Cleveland recovered.

Murray and Jokic were held in check for three quarters.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)