Love, Cavs rally by Spurs 117-109 in OT to snap 8-game skid

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Kevin Love hit a tying 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation and finished with 30 points and 17 rebounds as the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied past the San Antonio Spurs 117-109 in overtime to stop an eight-game losing streak. Love had 10 points in the fourth quarter and OT to help Cleveland win for the first time since Nov. 23 against Portland. It was San Antonio’s third straight overtime game. The Spurs won the previous two.

