Love, Allen guide Cavaliers to 99-87 win over Nuggets

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, right, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Kevin Love scored 22 points, Jarrett Allen recorded his second straight double-double and the Cleveland Cavaliers held off the Denver Nuggets 99-87.

Allen finished with 21 points and 16 rebounds to help the Cavaliers start a five-game trip on the right note.

This was on the heels of a 11-point, 14-rebound performance in a win over Atlanta over the weekend.

The Cavaliers overcame a big night from Nikola Jokic. The NBA MVP scored 24 points and grabbed 19 rebounds.

Cleveland held Denver to 9-of-38 shooting from 3-point land.