Louisville bound: Girard’s Malito switches commitment from Toledo to the Cardinals

The standout wide receiver verbally committed to the University of Louisville football team, according to his Twitter Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WKBN) – Girard standout wide receiver Nick Malito had a change of heart.

After he verbally committed to Toledo back in June, Malito switched his commitment to the Louisville Cardinals Sunday, according to his Twitter account.

University of Louisville 2020… — Nick Malito (@nicholasmalito) September 8, 2019

Malito has proven to be one of the elite receivers in the state of Ohio. Last year, he caught 53 passes for 1,313 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also added 38 tackles defensively.

Malito is an all around athlete and in his first-ever track season last spring, ran a 10.95 100m dash and recorded 21-7 in the long jump.