Lots returning at Mineral Ridge in Shaner’s second season

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rams finished with a .500-record a year ago – for only the second time in the past six years (2017: 6-4).

Brian Shaner begins his second year at Ridge as he expects more out of his group. ” We’re trying to get better every day. After this long lay off, it’s going to be a tough road for everyone to get back into football shape. On top of that, learn and carry out assignments on both sides of the ball. We have a very confident group of seniors, so we expect them to lead us each and every day.”

2019 Record: 5-5 (2-5), T-6th place in MVAC

Head Coach: Brian Shaner, 2nd season at Mineral Ridge (5-5)

2019 Stats

Scoring Offense: 20.2 (39th in Area)

Scoring Defense: 25.0 (37th in Area)

Returning Starters

Offense: 8

Defense: 10

What you need to know about Mineral Ridge’s offense

-Replacing Dakota Edwards at quarterback will be difficult. Last year, he led the team in rushing (678 yards, 8 TDs) while throwing for nearly 1800-yards (1790) while completing 56.9% of his passes (112-197). “Dakota wasn’t only a great QB,” says Shaner. “He was such a great leader.” Junior Mark Bunch is set to take over as the Rams’ dual-threat quarterback.

Receivers Jalen Royal-Eiland (38 catches, 386 yards), Randall Miller (31 catches, 391 yards) and Joe Rozzi all return for their senior years. Tight end Nathan Rohrman also will be back in the fold as well. Senior running back Shakir Perkins ran for 579 yards on 86 carries (6.7 avg) and scored 4 times in 2019.

Coach Shaner points out, “We have some holes to fill up front along the offensive line. We had a veteran line last year and now some young guys will have to step up to fill that void.” Jordan Elswick, Tyler Platt and Giovan Gilbert all started up front last year for Ridge.

What you need to know about Mineral Ridge’s defense

-Coach Shaner wants to see his defense play aggressively. “We need to play fast. We have a lot of guys back on that side of the ball that know the system. I ask for them to play fast and fly to the ball.”

Jordan Elswick, Jevon Beshera and Steven Baldwin all return up front. Back at linebacker will be Evan Erb (65 tackles), Shakir Perkins, Nathan Rohrman (40 tackles), Joe Rozzi (51 tackles, 3 QB sacks), Devon Winford (3 QB sacks) and Preston Allen. The Rams will also welcome back versatile LB/DB Tristan Weiss as well as Randall Miller (41 tackles, 3 INTs), Mark Bunch, Tyler Tamburro and Jalen Royal-Eiland (3 INTs) in the secondary.

In 2019, the defense allowed the lowest average of points (25.0) since 2013 (20.0).

Mineral Ridge’s Key Player(s)

-Randall Miller and Jalen Royal-Eiland each caught 5 touchdowns a year ago while hauling in at least 30 passes for over 380-yards. These receivers should help their new signal caller develop and play at a high level throughout the season.

2020 Schedule

Aug. 28 – Pymatuning Valley

Sept. 4 – Lisbon

Sept. 11 – at Newton Falls

Sept. 18 – at McDonald

Sept. 25 – at Jackson-Milton

Oct. 2 – Lowellville

Oct. 9 – Springfield

Oct. 16 – at Waterloo

Oct. 23 – at Sebring

Oct. 30 – Western Reserve

The Big game on the schedule

September 18 – at McDonald

…After beginning the 2019 season 3-0, Ridge dropped their first game to McDonald (28-7) on September 20. This year, the Rams will travel to A.A. Burkey Stadium in week four to take on the rival-Blue Devils.

Since 2014, Rams’ rushers who gained over 550-yards during a single season

2019 – Dakota Edwards, 678

2019 – Shakir Perkins, 579

2018 – Nathan Chiclowe, 581

2017 – Jarred Miller, 934

2017 – DeCosta Baptiste, 775

2017 – Mike McLean, 592

2016 – Jarred Miller, 816

2015 – Tait Rummel, 882

2014 – Nick Ferguson, 804