YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU Football team has one more opportunity to prove they belong in the FCS playoffs this year.

The Penguins host Southern Illinois (5-5) on Saturday and, according to the team, a win could mean an at-large berth in the playoffs.

“Yeah. It’s the Missouri Valley Football Conference. They (Southern Illinois) are going to come in here fighting for the same thing we’re fighting for,” says YSU head coach Doug Phillips. “To me, it’s a home playoff game right now and loser goes home.”

The Penguins are (6-4) overall, and fourth in the conference standings right now. The Missouri Valley Football Conference has had four or more teams in the playoffs each of the last three seasons.

“Definitely a playoff game. We got to win this game,” says YSU running back Jaleel McLaughlin. “That’s our mindset going into this game. We need this game. We need to win this game. And we want to do something special for the community.”

Youngstown State will host the Salukis this Saturday at 12 p.m. at Stambaugh Stadium.