Los Angeles Lakers pay emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant

It was the team's first game since Kobe, his daughter and seven other parents and daughters were killed in a helicopter crash

(CNN) – The Los Angeles Lakers honored NBA legend Kobe Bryant in an emotional tribute Friday at the Staples Center.

It was the team’s first game since Kobe, his daughter and seven other parents and daughters were killed in a helicopter crash.

It began with a spotlight on the empty jerseys, never again to be filled by the man who made those numbers mean so much to so many.

The sound of “Amazing Grace” was ushered in to throngs of fans.

Photos: Kobe Bryant through the years

It was a night of raw emotion, a night to throw away the script and throw on the commemorative t-shirt everyone received and console each other.

LeBron James took the lead.

“I got something, um, written down. No, they asked me to kind of stay on course or whatever the case may be, but Laker nation, man, I would be selling y’all short if I read off (expletive); go straight from the heart,” he said.

The first time James has spoken publicly about Bryant since the deadly helicopter crash that took nine lives, including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

“The first thing that come to mind, man, is all about family, and as I look around his arena, we’re all grieving. We’re all hurt. We all heartbroken. When we’re going through things like this, the best thing you can do is lean on the shoulders of your family,” James said.

The Laker family observed 24.2 seconds of silence. Then, Boys II Men sent a motion soaring with the national anthem.

The Lakers starters took to the court a show of solidarity fans donned the commemorative t-shirts.

Then, it was game on, but it wasn’t business as usual. In the midst of the joy of the game, halftime brought a reminder of the collective human frailty.

The final buzzer brought disappointment to the Lakers.



“The entire memorial before a game was tough, tough for me to see. Um, and then you just hear as voice and just come to the realization that you know, that he’s gone. And so it was tough for me,” said player Anthony Davis.

“Yeah, it was, uh, it was very emotional, you know. I mean, guys were teared up going into the, uh, you know, to enter the jump ball and, you could just… you just felt it the whole night,” said Coach Frank Vogel.

But James ended with a revelation about Bryant words to comfort the aggrieved.

“I felt like these last three years was the happiest I ever seen him know,” James said. “Being able to just be with his daughters, be with his family, just …”