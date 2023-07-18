LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2023 Red Devils’ soccer schedule is below:
2023 Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 14 – at East Palestine
• Aug. 16 – Cardinal
• Aug. 24 – at Maplewood
• Aug. 31 – at Pymatuning Valley
• Sept. 5 – at LaBrae
• Sept. 7 – at Niles
• Sept. 9 – Badger
• Sept. 12 – at Bristol
• Sept. 14 – Mathews
• Sept. 16 – United
• Sept. 21 – Maplewood
• Sept. 25 – at Mineral Ridge
• Sept. 28 – Pymatuning Valley
• Oct. 3 – at Badger
• Oct. 5 – Bristol
• Oct. 11 – Mineral Ridge
• Oct. 12 – at Mathews
Lordstown High School
Nickname: The Red Devils
Colors: Blue and Red
School address: 1824 Salt Springs Rd, Warren, OH 44481
Stadium location: 1824 Salt Springs Rd, Warren, OH 44481
