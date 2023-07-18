LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2023 Red Devils’ soccer schedule is below:

2023 Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 14 – at East Palestine

• Aug. 16 – Cardinal

• Aug. 24 – at Maplewood

• Aug. 31 – at Pymatuning Valley

• Sept. 5 – at LaBrae

• Sept. 7 – at Niles

• Sept. 9 – Badger

• Sept. 12 – at Bristol

• Sept. 14 – Mathews

• Sept. 16 – United

• Sept. 21 – Maplewood

• Sept. 25 – at Mineral Ridge

• Sept. 28 – Pymatuning Valley

• Oct. 3 – at Badger

• Oct. 5 – Bristol

• Oct. 11 – Mineral Ridge

• Oct. 12 – at Mathews

Lordstown High School

Nickname: The Red Devils

Colors: Blue and Red

School address: 1824 Salt Springs Rd, Warren, OH 44481

Stadium location: 1824 Salt Springs Rd, Warren, OH 44481

