Lordstown High School Girls’ Preview

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lordstown girls’ basketball program graduated 5 seniors from last year’s group. Coach Aaron Smalley mentions, “This will be a transition year for the team. We’ll probably have nine girls on the team with seven of them being freshman and sophomores. We’ll lack experience but will play hard and use our strengths – speed and defense – to remain positive regardless of the results.”
Senior Jackie Wilk is the lone returning senior. Last year, she averaged 7 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists per game.
Coach Smalley says, “I look for our Jackie [Wilk] to provide leadership to our sophomore class of Carly DeBernardo, Ally Neal, Leanna Limbeck and Piper Click. She’ll help them take that next step in learning how to be a varsity level player.”
The Red Devils begin the season on November 29 at Maplewood.
Lordstown Red Devils
Head Coach: Aaron Smalley
2020-21 Record: 4-12 (2-10), NAC
2021-22 Schedule
Nov. 29 – at Maplewood
Dec. 1 – Chaney
Dec. 2 – at Bristol
Dec. 4 – at Warren JFK
Dec. 6 – at Badger
Dec. 9 – Southington
Dec. 11 – St. John
Dec. 13 – Mathews
Dec. 16 – Windham
Dec. 20 – at Fairport Harding
Dec. 27 – Niles
Jan. 3 – Pymatuning Valley
Jan. 10 – Maplewood
Jan. 13 – Bristol
Jan. 20 – Badger
Jan. 24 – at Southington
Jan. 27 – at Mathews
Jan. 31 – at Windham
Feb. 3 – Fairport Harding
Feb. 7 – at Pymatuning Valley