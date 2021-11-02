Lordstown High School Girls’ Preview

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lordstown girls’ basketball program graduated 5 seniors from last year’s group. Coach Aaron Smalley mentions, “This will be a transition year for the team. We’ll probably have nine girls on the team with seven of them being freshman and sophomores. We’ll lack experience but will play hard and use our strengths – speed and defense – to remain positive regardless of the results.”

Senior Jackie Wilk is the lone returning senior. Last year, she averaged 7 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists per game.

Coach Smalley says, “I look for our Jackie [Wilk] to provide leadership to our sophomore class of Carly DeBernardo, Ally Neal, Leanna Limbeck and Piper Click. She’ll help them take that next step in learning how to be a varsity level player.”

The Red Devils begin the season on November 29 at Maplewood.

Lordstown Red Devils

Head Coach: Aaron Smalley

2020-21 Record: 4-12 (2-10), NAC

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 29 – at Maplewood

Dec. 1 – Chaney

Dec. 2 – at Bristol

Dec. 4 – at Warren JFK

Dec. 6 – at Badger

Dec. 9 – Southington

Dec. 11 – St. John

Dec. 13 – Mathews

Dec. 16 – Windham

Dec. 20 – at Fairport Harding

Dec. 27 – Niles

Jan. 3 – Pymatuning Valley

Jan. 10 – Maplewood

Jan. 13 – Bristol

Jan. 20 – Badger

Jan. 24 – at Southington

Jan. 27 – at Mathews

Jan. 31 – at Windham

Feb. 3 – Fairport Harding

Feb. 7 – at Pymatuning Valley