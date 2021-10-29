Lordstown High School Basketball Schedules

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 30 – at McDonald
Dec. 3 – Bristol
Dec. 4 – at Valley Christian
Dec. 7 – at Mathews
Dec. 10 – Badger
Dec. 11 – St. John
Dec. 14 – Maplewood
Dec. 17 – at Southington
Dec. 21 – United
Jan. 4 – Fairport Harding
Jan. 7 – at Pymatuning Valley
Jan. 11 – at Windham
Jan. 14 – at Bristol
Jan. 18 – Bloomfield
Jan. 21 – Mathews
Jan. 25 – at Badger
Jan. 28 – at Maplewood
Feb. 1 – Southington
Feb. 4 – at Fairport Harding
Feb. 8 – Pymatuning Valley
Feb. 11 – Windham
Feb. 18 – at Heartland Christian

2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 29 – at Maplewood
Dec. 1 – Chaney
Dec. 2 – at Bristol
Dec. 4 – at Warren JFK
Dec. 6 – at Badger
Dec. 9 – Southington
Dec. 11 – St. John
Dec. 13 – Mathews
Dec. 16 – Windham
Dec. 20 – at Fairport Harding
Dec. 27 – Niles
Jan. 3 – Pymatuning Valley
Jan. 10 – Maplewood
Jan. 13 – Bristol
Jan. 20 – Badger
Jan. 24 – at Southington
Jan. 27 – at Mathews
Jan. 31 – at Windham
Feb. 3 – Fairport Harding
Feb. 7 – at Pymatuning Valley

Lordstown High School

Nickname: The Red Devils

Colors: Red and Blue

School address:  1824 Salt Springs Rd, Warren, OH 44481

