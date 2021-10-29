Lordstown High School Basketball Schedules

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 30 – at McDonald

Dec. 3 – Bristol

Dec. 4 – at Valley Christian

Dec. 7 – at Mathews

Dec. 10 – Badger

Dec. 11 – St. John

Dec. 14 – Maplewood

Dec. 17 – at Southington

Dec. 21 – United

Jan. 4 – Fairport Harding

Jan. 7 – at Pymatuning Valley

Jan. 11 – at Windham

Jan. 14 – at Bristol

Jan. 18 – Bloomfield

Jan. 21 – Mathews

Jan. 25 – at Badger

Jan. 28 – at Maplewood

Feb. 1 – Southington

Feb. 4 – at Fairport Harding

Feb. 8 – Pymatuning Valley

Feb. 11 – Windham

Feb. 18 – at Heartland Christian

2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 29 – at Maplewood

Dec. 1 – Chaney

Dec. 2 – at Bristol

Dec. 4 – at Warren JFK

Dec. 6 – at Badger

Dec. 9 – Southington

Dec. 11 – St. John

Dec. 13 – Mathews

Dec. 16 – Windham

Dec. 20 – at Fairport Harding

Dec. 27 – Niles

Jan. 3 – Pymatuning Valley

Jan. 10 – Maplewood

Jan. 13 – Bristol

Jan. 20 – Badger

Jan. 24 – at Southington

Jan. 27 – at Mathews

Jan. 31 – at Windham

Feb. 3 – Fairport Harding

Feb. 7 – at Pymatuning Valley

Lordstown High School

Nickname: The Red Devils

Colors: Red and Blue

School address: 1824 Salt Springs Rd, Warren, OH 44481

