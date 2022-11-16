MILWAUKEE (AP) – Brook Lopez shot 7 for 9 from 3-point range and scored 29 points as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the skidding Cleveland Cavaliers 113-98.

The Cavaliers have dropped five straight games since racing to an 8-1 start.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 16 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for the Bucks.

Jordan Nwora had a season-high 21 points to help the Bucks outscore the Cavaliers 45-20 in bench points.

Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland each had 23 points and Evan Mobley added 20 for the Cavaliers.